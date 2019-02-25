Harvest statistics released by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department show overall hunter success during the 2018 season for bighorn sheep was 100 percent, 92 percent for moose and 65 percent for elk. The department issued two bighorn sheep licenses and auctioned one. All three hunters harvested a bighorn ram. The department issued 329 […]

Harvest statistics released by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department show overall hunter success during the 2018 season for bighorn sheep was 100 percent, 92 percent for moose and 65 percent for elk.

The department issued two bighorn sheep licenses and auctioned one. All three hunters harvested a bighorn ram.

The department issued 329 moose licenses last year. Of that total, 319 hunters harvested 294 animals " 138 bulls and 156 cows/calves. Harvest for each unit follows:

UnitHuntersBullsCow/CalfSuccess RateM553180M6149386M81413093M993344989M10

M11107

8650

2952

5195

93

The department issued 418 elk licenses last year. Of that total, 380 hunters harvested 248 elk " 135 bulls and 113 cows/calves. Harvest for each unit follows:

UnitHuntersBullsCow/CalfSuccess RateE1E

E1W57

3717

1016

1758

73E2128353555E3125524074E4

E622

1117

40

577

82