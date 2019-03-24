March 28-30 Plan to see a performance of The Odd Couple, at Curtain Call Theater, 512 W. Elizabeth. This zany comedy about two mismatched roommates is full of laughs. Performances begin at 7:00 p.m. each evening. For costs and more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/CurtainCallKirksville/ . Saturday, March 30 ATSU is sponsoring a Wellness 5K Run […]

March28-30

Planto see a performance of The Odd Couple, at Curtain Call Theater, 512 W.Elizabeth. This zany comedy about two mismatchedroommates is full of laughs. Performancesbegin at 7:00 p.m. each evening. For costsand more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/CurtainCallKirksville/.

Saturday,March 30

ATSUis sponsoring a Wellness 5K Run and 2K Walk. The event begins at Take Root Café, 114 W. Harrison at 9:00 a.m. For more information and to sign up, call660-626-2213.

Saturday,March 30

Itis time for the Kirksville Women of Today Spring Arts and Crafts Show. It is held in the William Matthew Middle School, 1515 S.Cottage Grove from 9:00a.m.-3:00 p.m. Lunch is available to purchase along with pie! For more information call 660-341-3232.

Saturday,March 30

Kidsbig and small are invited to participate in the Quota Cares Fire SafetyDay. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Quota membersand Kirksville firefighters will be at Walmart distributing firesafety information and collecting money and items purchased by shoppers from alist provided to fill fire baskets. These baskets, filled with personal items,are then delivered by the Kirksville Fire Department to individuals whoexperience a fire loss in our community. The Kirksville Fire Departmentwill have a fire truck on site for kids to inspect. From 4:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the community is invited to dine at ThousandHills Dining Lodge where a percentage of their meal cost will be donatedto purchase fire safety educational materials and supplies for the firebaskets. There will be drawings for prizes each hour for childrenin attendance. For more information call 660-216-0001.

Tuesday,April 2

Thesemi-annual Nemo Job Fair begins at 11:00 a.m.at the Days Inn, 3805 S.Baltimore, and runs until 3:00 p.m. Manyemployers will be there hiring and handing out applications. The Job Fair is sponsored by the KirksvilleArea Chamber of Commerce, KREDI, and the Missouri Job Center. For more information call 660-665-3766.

Tuesday,April 2

Todayis Election Day. Eight candidates arerunning to fill 3 seats on the Kirksville City Council. In addition there is a ballot issue regardingE-911 and a ballot issue regarding volunteer fire districts. Please remember to vote today. For questionsabout where to vote contact the County Clerk's office at 660-665-3350.