'Aladdin' is a fairy tale. It's complete fantasy. The story has been told and told again. Basically, Aladdin is beckoned to appear if his lamp is rubbed. He then grants three wishes to the luckyperson who found the lamp. The lamp getsbounced around a bit and grants wishes to whoever holds it. In this brand new movie, the DisneyCorporation must have had a lamp to rub. Inside the lamp was a genie named Will Smith, who emerged as 'The FreshPrince of Bel Air.' Of course, the castand crew include a healthy number of individuals involved in the movie makingbusiness, and they're all gifted actors. However, the star of the show is afore mentioned Will Smith.

I saw a stage production onBroadway just a couple years ago. I wason a trip to New York with two other people. We did most everything together on that trip, but the night I went tosee 'Aladdin,' we had all decided to doour own thing. I didn't want a thinkingshow. The three of us saw several showsplaying on Broadway during that trip and they were all brilliant. The show, 'Aladdin,' was not brilliant, but Ismiled throughout the entire production with admiration for the sets, costumes,actors and everything else about the show. That's why I wanted to see 'Aladdin,' the movie.

This movie has no foul language,no nudity or explosions and gunfire. Asthe genie, Smith was seen only from the waist up. His bottom half was cloud of smoke thatushered the genie out of the lamp. Shortly after his entrance, Smith sang 'You Ain't Never Had a FriendLike Me,' an award winning song. It wasgreat fun. There was dancing andbeautiful colors and costumes. Occasionally Smith appeared fully dressed as a 'mortal' man, a form hechose to attract the lady in waiting to the even more beautiful princess,pursued by Mena Massoud, who played a magician and pick-pocket with a heart ofgold, very probably stolen. Naomi Scottplayed the princess Jasmine.

The movie was released nationwideon May 24th. In the firstweekend, this movie hauled in an estimated $207 million dollars. The movie is perfect for families. It's funny. The story is a long time favorite of many. Who doesn't dream from time to time ofhappening upon a fortune by winning Lotto or finding an abandoned briefcasefull of cash, or landing a job that pays really well. Wouldn't it be nice if we were all paid whatwe're worth? That's a part of thisfantasy. Getting three wishes, though,didn't result in the characters asking for money. Ultimately the questionable character meetsthe princess when she escapes her security team, but he has difficulty being inthe right place at the right time. Thatwas something the magic lamp could fix.

There's nothing wrong with thisstory or the movie. It's a delight. If my mother was sitting next to me, Iwouldn't have minded. There are no questionable scenes at all. It's just fun. This movie will play a while. I like movies, but I'm especially fond ofmovies that entertain. If you're lookingfor a film that appeals to adults, you could probably find movies you like morethan 'Aladdin,' I'm now 73 years old, and I loved it. Imagine a two hour movie with nothing thattarnishes children or any other age of human beings. It's just fun. This movie cost a great deal of money tomake. We can all make issues out ofthat, but I like to think of it as a gift.

I watched the movie and didn'tthink once about our government, or any of the people already aimed at anelection that's a year and a half away. Iwas provided with an escape from any reality. That's worth a lot in my book. Boy, do we ever need this kind of entertainment! If you have children, take them to see thisfilm. It's not sophisticated, it's justfun.

I have gone to see movies whenI'm one of four in the entire theatre. As successful as movies are from time to time, I'm sure the people whoinvest in local entertainment hurt a bit when nobody shows up for a film. 'Aladdin' played to a nearly full house on aSunday afternoon. If you haven't seen itand have no children, go anyway, or at least buy tickets for some child youknow. As you give them their ticket youcan say 'You Ain't Never Had a Friend Like Me.'