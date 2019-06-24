REUNION FOLLOW UP Recently I wrote about the 55th reunion of my high school class. Every five years the class of '64 had a reunion. I didn't attend the early ones because the first one came when I was in Vietnam. Apparently they couldn't find my address. I attended my first reunion for our 20th […]

Recently I wrote about the 55threunion of my high school class. Everyfive years the class of '64 had a reunion. I didn't attend the early ones because the first one came when I was inVietnam. Apparently they couldn't findmy address. I attended my first reunionfor our 20th celebration, and then again for the 40th, 50thand now the 55th.

There's a saying: There are nofriends like old friends. My childhoodnext door neighbor was at this reunion. Shehas known me longer than anyone there and is still a dear friend. We didn't attend school together until highschool. She enrolled in the localCatholic school until the high school years. I have known her for close to 70 years. The bond is still strong. At ourage, we never use the word 'old;' ratherwe refer to each other as 'long time friends.'

As I reported in my originalsegment, I came from a large high school in an industrial steel mill town. I didn't know everyone in my class of609. I saw a number of old friends Ihaven't seen in many years. I am intouch with a few of my classmates on a regular basis, but the reunion put me intouch with many I haven't seen for a long time.

Once I joined Facebook, Iconnected with quite a few long time friends. It amazed me that some of my classmates looked much the same as theirteenage selves and were easily recognizable. The women of my class took care of themselves and definitely do not looktheir age. The men, on the other hand,were more difficult to remember. Baldingand weight gain has taken a toll on many of the guys in my class, mostnoticeably, the athletes. We had nametags, but it felt really weird to walk up to someone to stare at the nametag onhis chest. The same holds true for thewomen I couldn't recognize. I felt thatlooking at their chest to read a nametag was not a great way to reintroducemyself.

I'm not really very good in largecrowds. For one thing, my speech devicehas only so much volume and I simply cannot be heard. Our reunions always consist of a happy hour,when everyone drinks for an hour; then there's a banquet, followed by a dancewith a band. None of this is conduciveto conversation, so my class is planning a 75th birthday party when mostof us turn 75. The plan is for lesseating and dancing and a quieter setting so that we can enjoy moreconversation.

Sadly, we feel compelled to honorthose of our class who have passed. Thenumber of deceased in our class grows as the years pass. We take a moment of silence to express oursense of loss. Other than that, we don'thave a program.

With 160 in attendance, it'simpossible to find, let alone speak to all those we remember. One of our numbers was selling a book he hadwritten. It's the first of four books ina series he penned regarding his ideas about education in the comingyears. He spent his working life as ateacher, which qualifies him for such a task. He uses a vanity publisher, which means he financed the publicationhimself.

My class produced artists,musicians, actors and playwrights, ministers, lawyers, teachers, firemen,policemen and on and on, and I'm proud of that diversity. Our entire class was all Caucasian, save oneKorean girl, who was our salutatorian.

Some classmate/friends failed toattend this reunion, or any of the others. Of course, it's an optional event, but I enjoy seeing everyone. I'm proud of our accomplishments. It feels good to spend time with long timefriends, to celebrate the good times, and to enjoy a bit of nostalgia.