One thing is for sure in a post-COVID world: it probably will not be business as usual.

Unless, of course, you are one of the few, rare businesses that had very little to improve upon before the COVID event hit us this year. If you were, then you’ll just pick up where you left off, or perhaps, you are one of the fortunate few who never really completely shut down, perhaps you just reduced. For the majority of businesses who are now at least partially operating to some degree and hope to ramp up with each passing re-opening phase, to survive or maybe thrive, you’ll need to be at an execution level as never before.

While the cries of many people are to “shop local,” the reality is, the customer will always shop where they perceive they receive the best value and the best service, no matter where the ownership resides. Am I an advocate of “shop local”? Absolutely I am. At the same time, it would be positively foolish for me to believe buyers of leadership and management books are only going to buy my books or hire me to speak because I live in the same town as they do. I am sure the John Maxwells, Simon Sineks and others will continue to do well even though they don’t live in the majority of their customer’s towns. As I continue to do well in other towns as well. It’s just part of the business world that you can capture a larger share of your market if you execute well and customers will continue to invest where they feel they get the best value.

Profitability almost always comes down to execution. The strength of your gross revenue reflects your brand strength in a market. The profitability reflects your execution strength. People will be drawn to you based on your brand’s gravity. The pulling force which causes them to be brought closer to choosing you over someone else. Once you have them in, everything should be better than expected, which is value, and they leave only to return again and again because they know what to expect from you and you execute and deliver on that over and over again. No matter what folks may tell you, human beings love routine and predictability, especially where investing their money is concerned.

Here are a couple of my thoughts around execution for you and your business:

If you had to identify one or two factors that destroy margins in your business, what would you choose? If they were there pre-COVID and you resume as you had been with all things being equal, they are still there. As the owner-manager-leader, you have to be relentless and fix those things. If your margins were razor thin before, you cannot afford to operate that way going forward. Lazy managers will simply raise prices to try and fix a margin problem, instead of looking at issues with execution. You should think about doing a customer map which shows every point a customer is touched when they are using your business and fix any areas of weakness in execution.

Does everyone on your team know your expectations in dealing with customers, so they can exceed those expectations within your direction? Do not assume they know what you want and how you want it done. How you want the phone answered. How you want service conducted. How you want options presented. How you want follow-up done. Do not permit anyone to fall below your standard and encourage them to find ways to augment and bring more value if possible.

Are you communicating and teaching on execution enough? Most leaders wear out before employees do. In other words, they get tired of going over the same things with everyone before everyone gets to a point where they are saying the same things. When you see and hear them doing what you are saying and doing you know you are making progress. At the beginning of every basketball season, UCLA Coach John Wooden taught players relentlessly how to put on socks and how to tie shoes, so that every UCLA player knew how he wanted it done and they all did it the same way. Are you that relentless about your margins and profits you will invest the time to focus on execution? By the way, you don’t have to tie everything to their compensation, just make it your standard for them to reach.

If you love your business, you will learn to love execution. If your business can effectively and profitably run without you, congratulations, you are now an owner. Until then, you will need to relentlessly focus on execution and profitability.

Tony Richards is an Organizational and Executive Development expert and CEO of Clear Vision Development Group, a leadership and strategy firm in Columbia. He is one of INC Magazine’s Top 100 leadership speakers and thinkers. His firm’s website is www.clearvisiondevelopment.com. Follow Tony on Twitter @tonyrichards4.