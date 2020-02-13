This year’s Super Bowl experience will be one to remember. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on their win over the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. It had been 50 years since the franchise claimed a Super Bowl victory.



I must first give major props to Demi Lovato for her stunning rendition of our national anthem. She did an amazing job. Her vocals were strong and on point and did America proud.



The game was good, but it seems the halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez is what everyone was talking about the next day.



It was the first time two female performers shared the Super Bowl stage together. It also was marketed as the first-ever all-Latin Super Bowl experience.



Anticipation grew when it was revealed Bad Bunny and J Balvin were added as guest performers. It was a unique moment on the world’s biggest stage, because the momentous statement showed diversity the halftime show hadn’t seen before.



Shakira’s set began first. It was full of Latin dance moves and beats guaranteed to get your hips moving. She rose from a circular platform wearing a tiny red sequined dress and surrounded by a barrage of similarly dressed dancers. She sang “She Wolf” before grabbing a guitar to jam out the riffs of “Empire” and “Kashmir.”



A medley of her hits followed, including “Whenever, Wherever,” which broke her into the mainstream, followed by “I Like It” and “Chantaje” with Bad Bunny. Her massive hit “Hips Don’t Lie” rounded out her set.



Then, it was J-Lo. Wow, just wow! There was J-Lo sporting a pink taffeta skirt over a revealing leather bodysuit suspended horizontally high above the stage with her legs wrapped around a dancer pole singing “Jenny From The Block.” Let me tell you, she moved off that block several years ago.



On “Waiting For Tonight,” the superstar shimmied back up that pole, doing table-top moves with a slew of dancers underneath. This woman is 50!



The choreography was outstanding, as she teased some of her more notable hits like “Love Don’t Cost A Thing.”



The best moment came next, when her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, took the stage with a children’s chorus to help her sing “Let’s Get Loud” and then Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in The U.S.A.” It was awesome while also illustrating some much-needed points. Shakira returned to close out the extravaganza with “Waka Waka,” complete with Latin percussion and stellar dancing.



A backlash followed on social media regarding their skimpy clothes and provocative dancing. That might be true, but it creates a double standard. Last year, Adam Levine stripped off most of his clothing and nothing was said. And, did anyone happen to notice the outfits worn by the cheerleaders? They’ve been at every game all season long and no one says anything.

