The Mizzou International Composers Festival deals in daring.

Each summer, a group of emerging — or resident — composers pack their sonic visions and travel to Columbia from various corners of the globe. They connect with guest composers whose resumes and reputations precede them, to have their work sharpened and shaped into its final form — or, at least, what passes as final for any creative endeavor.

Those pieces are then premiered by one of the world’s great chamber ensembles, Alarm Will Sound, and Columbia radiates sound that never was into a world where it now will forever be.

The havoc wrought by COVID-19 extends to the festival, bringing a different idea of what’s possible to a happening already defined by its risk and reward. In-person concerts have gone online or, in the case of one exciting event, taken the form of a multi-sensory, drive-in experience. Adventurous music lovers will have less chances to interact with the rising composers themselves, but can still hear them explain and expand their work through streaming composer presentations.

With the festival set for this week, here’s a look at who’s who and what experiences they bring to your ears.

GUEST COMPOSERS

Chen Yi: Based out of the well-regarded conservatory at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, this scholar and composer has received Guggenheim and National Endowment for the Arts fellowships. Her music travels between the Western world and her native China, finding a home in the hands of the world’s great symphonies and ensembles.

“I like to absorb all useful elements to get my imagination going for composing, and I want my work to present something of a challenge to regular classical music ears,” Chen told In Kansas City magazine last year. “However, I don’t like to catch any wave and match any fashion.”

David Little: While Little’s work has been performed by a wide array of people in wonderful places, the last half-decade of his career has been largely defined by his engagement with the operatic form. Works like “Dog Days” and “JFK” have left their impression, as has his “Soldier Songs,” a “multimedia music theatre work.” Among Little’s other endeavors: he continues to shepherd the exhilarating chamber ensemble Newspeak, which derives its name from George Orwell’s “1984” and, contra Orwell’s text, works from an expansive sonic vocabulary

RESIDENT COMPOSERS

Yu Kuwabara: The Japanese composer “makes music to ask herself who she is,” her website states. For Kuwabara, this means delving deep into her country’s artistic and folkloric forms, bringing her present-tense vision into conversation with traditional Japanese theater, storytelling, chant and more.

Pascal LeBoeuf: Like many festival composers, the New York-based LeBoeuf stretches out to touch multiple corners of the musical landscape. With his twin brother, the saxophonist Remy, the pianist has long convened a beloved jazz duo. He has played alongside the likes of modern soul legend D’Angelo and performed his own music with terrific artists such as Linda May Han Oh and Justin Brown. In 2013, the Rochester City Paper reviewed his release with Oh and Brown, noting that LeBoeuf has “as much Debussy evident in his compositional style as there is Bill Evans.” Additionally, he has collaborated on musical and multimedia projects with artists in contemporary classical, electronic and pop camps, most of whom also wander between territories with purpose.

Shuying Li: The Chinese-born composer has been heard widely, with her work performed by ensembles in the United States, Canada, Europe. Capable of composing everything from an opera to a “pocket concerto,” Li seems to thrive in any and every musical context. Li founded and guides the Four Corners Ensemble, a chamber group that draws on its global membership to widely disseminate new music.

Celka Ojakangas: Performed by wind bands, opera companies and leading chamber ensembles, the Los Angeles-based composer’s work rates high on the bold and beautiful scales. Ojakangas takes molecular musical quirks and explodes them, then seizes precious moments of lyricism. Her music has been performed at workshops and festivals across the country and qualified her for numerous awards.

Diana M. Rodriguez: Creating under the name DM R, Rodriguez bends together affections for pop culture, Spanish-language rock and folk idioms and neo-classical vibes to create music that’s equally at home in electronic and acoustic textures. Living in New York by way of Miami, Boston and her native Bogota, Rodriguez’s antenna is finely tuned to sounds that resonate and rattle in the soul.

Niko Schroeder: Representing MU at this year’s festival, the Sinquefield Prize winner’s resume reveals a life immersed in the world of sound. Schroeder works, in part, as a sound engineer at MU and served in the same capacity for the Grand Valley State University New Music Ensemble. He’s heard, and played, a bit of everything in rock, jazz, classical and polka bands and his work has been performed by bright lights such as So Percussion and Roomful of Teeth.

Andrew Tholl: Like his peers, Tholl chases the musical muses wherever they lead, so much so that his bio identifies “a second musical life.” In what is ostensibly his first life, Tholl composes, plays violin and performs with the Formalist Quartet, a string group he helped found. On the other side of his creative coin and corpus, he digs into pop, rock, experimental and cinematic music.

Felipe Tovar-Henao: Professing his “strong interest in engaging the audience on multiple perceptual levels,” this Colombian composer creates works “deeply rooted in aesthetic experiences with technology, philosophy, and cinema,” his website notes. These interests have led Tovar-Henao to compose for all manner of vocal and instrumental ensembles, and apply his knowledge in a variety of technological projects that aid others in their musical and visual pursuits.

