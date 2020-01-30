Every Oscars season, local arthouse theaters provide a necessary public service for those of us seeking to be Academy Awards completists. Theaters get screenings of all the short films nominated in the live action, documentary and animated categories.

Bundled by distributor ShortsTV, audiences get to experience mini-films we would almost never see otherwise; the exception being animated vignettes running before Disney juggernauts.

Don't think catching these showcases only serves to help you make Oscar predictions. The animated shorts often capture new technology that won’t appear in more mainstream films for years to come. The live action and documentary shorts offer a glimpse into worlds unknown to American audiences. Since other governments care more about the arts than ours, foreign filmmakers receive public funding for this otherwise unprofitable work. It's our gain, as we learn more about places and people that would otherwise be alien.

Make no mistake, catching all three categories is a test of endurance — the short films are often unshakably grim. Remember most of these films are from other countries, countries with different sensibilities on topics like death and suffering. Perhaps the films seem depressing and sad because we’re conditioned differently by our culture.

Or consider this: In last year’s live action category, four of the five films centered around death and children. One of which — about the infamous Baby James murder in 1993 by two British 10-year-olds — still rattles me whenever I think about it; and I often think of it because the film was so bloody traumatizing. It’s one of the rare times I’ve had to shut a film off just to compose myself.

I don’t offer this as a discouragement, but rather a testament that watching the Oscar-nominated shorts is often an emotional, visceral experience and not simply window-dressing for the award-curious. The 2020 nominees feature excellent live-action films, some pretty good animated featurettes, and one documentary focused on Ferguson and our state’s legislature that you don’t want to miss.

The live action nominees are the best of the bunch. “Brotherhood,” a Tunisian-Canadian production about a young man who returns home after taking up with ISIS, will remind you of Arthur Miller at the height of his power and is as good as many features films I saw last year. “The Nefta Football Club” is legitimately laugh-out-loud funny. Then there’s “The Neighbor’s Window,” about a Brooklyn couple spying on their neighbors’ amorous activities. That film goes in a surprising direction that is sad but heartfelt.

The animated shorts are weaker and rougher. Lots of mortality in these; most of the films are about the death of a loved one. Including a delightful ‘toon about China’s one-child policy. “Hair Love” highlights an African-American father learning the ritual of styling his daughter’s hair.

Closer to home in the documentary shorts, the poignant “St. Louis Superman” features former state representative Bruce Franks Jr. as he talks about how the violence of his hometown led him to politics. None of this is terribly flattering for our state, but we should have to confront that. I don't know if it has a chance to win but, regionally, “St. Louis Superman” is the most urgent.

The live action and animated films start Friday at both Ragtag Cinema and Jefferson City's Capitol City Cinema in Jefferson City. Capitol City Cinema is showing the documentary shorts as well. Informally, Ragtag has maintained they don’t want to overdo it on documentaries right before True/False Film Fest.

But this gives me a chance to mention the funky little theater in downtown Jefferson City that sometimes shows even more obscure films than Ragtag. One downside? No booze. One upside? There’s candy at the concession stand, an obnoxious omission at Ragtag. The documentary shorts are worth the drive and you get some Charleston Chews as a bonus.

Those sweets make the bitterness of the films a little easier to swallow.

Postscript: The late Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for best animated short back in 2018 for “Dear Basketball,” a sweet and now somewhat melancholy story of a boy who dreams of being a pro ballplayer. In light of Sunday’s tragedy, Bryant’s studio has made the short available for free at www.dearbasketball.com. Check it out.

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.