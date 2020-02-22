Lunches being served at area community centers for the week beginning Feb. 24.

Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Reservations: Call 816-228-0181 or stop by the Vesper Hall front counter. Meals must be reserved by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, Brussels sprouts, sliced pears.

• Tuesday: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes and gravy, chuckwagon corn, red and green grapes.

• Wednesday: Smothered pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed peas, cinnamon applesauce.

• Thursday: Chicken and noodles, winter mix vegetables, hot beets, Mandarin oranges.

• Friday: Crispy garlic chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries and shortcake.

Fairmount Community Center, 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Cost of lunch: $3.50 for everyone. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance: call 254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Hawaiian ham, scalloped potatoes, California vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Pancakes, sausage links, cinnamon apples, dessert.

• Wednesday: Riblets, ranch potatoes, green beans, dessert.

• Thursday: Chicken patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Baked fish, mac and cheese, broccoli, dessert.

Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Suggested donation $3, guests $6. You may reserve a meal up to three days in advance. To make or cancel your reservation, call 325-6200. Inclement weather line: 325-7999 ext. 4. All meals are served with milk.

• Monday: Chicken fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit cup citrus, wheat dinner roll.

• Tuesday: Beef patty, salad, steak fries, banana, whole grain bun.

• Wednesday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower and peas, cucumber onion salad, banana, wheat bread.

• Thursday: Chili with beans, cheese, salad, peach cobbler, crackers.

• Friday: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, whole grain bread, ice cream and cake.