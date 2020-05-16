Several years ago, I spoke to my daughter’s ear specialist about her hearing problems. He gave me surgery options and hearing aid possibilities.

Compared to a few years ago, the hearing aids were state of the art.

The doc went on to explain that he wanted to give our daughter hearing, with “good fidelity.”

I flashed back to my dad’s workshop where he serviced pinball machines and juke boxes. After school each day, I would visit him to listen to the newest 45s.

One particular day, I picked up a record and asked my dad what “high fidelity” meant. He told me to look it up in the encyclopedia.

There was a huge section on “high-fidelity” under sound recordings and reproduction.

Fidelity was also defined as being faithful.

I’m going to take a turn, so stay with me.

Recently, I’ve had female and male friends hurt by a lack of fidelity, a fidelity that had nothing to do with music. This fidelity had a great deal to do with faithfulness, loyalty, and love. This fidelity also falls under the marriage covenant, a covenant between a husband, a wife and God.

I believe I could commit 20 columns to this subject. Where do I start?

I’ll begin with a quote by Ted Koppel, moderator of ABC’s “Nightline” program. This is a portion of a speech to students at Duke University concerning slogans that were proposed to reduce drugs and immorality.

“We have actually convinced ourselves that slogans will save us. . . No! The answer is no. Not because it isn’t cool or smart or because you might end up in jail or in an AIDS ward, but NO because it is wrong, because we have spent 5000 years as a race of rational human beings, trying to drag ourselves out of the primeval slime by searching for truth and moral absolutes. In its purest form, truth is not a polite tap on the shoulder. It is a howling reproach. What Moses brought down from Mount Sinai were not The Ten Suggestions.”

Neal Maxwell wrote the following.

“Do not ... expect the world to esteem the seventh commandment— chastity before marriage and fidelity after. Some people in the world will fret genuinely over the consequences of its violation, such as staggering and unprecedented illegitimacy and marital breakdowns.”

“However, sexual immorality per se will still not be condemned by the secular world, as long as the violators have any commendable qualities at all, or as long as they are, in some respect, politically correct.”

Happy marital relationships are based on keeping a covenant. We promise, without . . . if convenient, if I can, or I’ll try. The covenant of marriage is not to be taken lightly.

If your spouse is the most important person in your life, he or she should know this by the time and energy you put into strengthening that relationship.

A happy marriage is not so much a matter of romance, as it is an anxious concern for the comfort and well-being of one’s companion.

Many situations in work, in society, and other assignments bring men and women together. Each of these occasions is also a time when emotional involvement with other people may ensue.

Veon G. Smith stated, “The problem doesn’t occur in a simple process of leaping from the marriage altar to the divorce court. Instead, infidelity is a subtle process.”

“It does not begin with adultery; it begins with thoughts and attitudes. Each step to adultery is short, and each is easily taken; but once the process starts, it is very difficult to stop.”

I’ll end with this thought.

That old encyclopedia’s definition of fidelity works for my topic, too.

“Fidelity is faithfulness to the original,” one’s spouse.

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.