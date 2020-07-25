Do you know how many "national" days there each year? There are more than you can imagine.

July 22 of this past week was National Hot Dog Day. QT was giving out free hotdogs, all day. I like those kinds of freebie days.

I’ve been so intrigued by these national days, so I did a bit of research.

According to Houston writer Craig Hlavaty, getting a national day declared for your favorite thing isn't as hard as you think.

Craig stated, "There are some strange days out there" like, National Underwear Day of America, National Deviled Egg Day, National Go Barefoot Day and National Shower with a Friend Day.

I won’t be observing that last one.

Dang, I just learned that I missed National No Housework Day although, if I think about it, I do celebrate that day more than I should.

Hey, just for the heck of it, let’s review a few of the July national days.

For example, this week was National Hot Dog Day, National Hammock Day, National Crème Brûlée Day, National Mango Day, National Rat Catchers Day, and National Vanilla Ice Cream Day.

Coming the latter part of July are National Aunt and Uncle Day, National Hot Fudge Sundae Day, National Drive-Thru Day, National Cousins Day, and the best of all, National Gorgeous Grandma Day.

Hey I like that one the most!

The one that blows me away, from Craigslist, is National Pomeranian Day.

If I had my way, there wouldn’t be Pom Day.

Hello, I raised eight children. Plus I reared one crazy cocker named Dallas. May Dallas rest in peace.

Recently my son Josh had to travel back east and needed someone to watch his dog. I was reluctant at first and then reconsidered.

Josh does so much for Kelsey. Therefore, I offered to babysit his dog, Mocha.

What was I thinking?

That little four-pound wonder is so hyper. Mocha flies through the air. Mocha jumps on everything.

I first thought when Josh brought her home that, because of her size, she would sit quietly and calmly.

This is not true.

She runs, yelps, barks, leaps and wants every single thing I am eating.

Add to it, Josh was not gone five hours when Mocha came to me squinting.

You know I never saw her squint before, but she was squinting, badly.

I phoned Josh to tell him, and he said, "Mom, she doesn’t squint."

I told Josh to rethink it, but his dog was squinting. I sent Josh a picture, so he could see the narrowing of her eyes and puffy eyelids.

He got the pic and instructed me to quickly take her to the doggie hospital.

What, does he think I have nothing to do with work and the care of his special-needs sister?

But I obliged and headed to the vet.

During the first week of Josh’s departure, I visited the vet three times, learned Mocha had a fever, witnessed her daily eye squinting, gave her antibiotics and anti-nausea meds, and changed her dog food

She didn’t like dry, so we shifted to canned.

My friends thought she was depressed.

No, I told them. I was getting depressed.

Between Mocha and Kelsey getting up different hours of the night, I was ready to check into the animal hospital.

Well, enough of this canine talk.

Although there is one last national day I’d like to mention.

There is a National Hug a Newsperson Day.

So, next time you see me, please consider the past two weeks of Mocha, and throw a few hugs my way.

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.