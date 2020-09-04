On Friday, Aug. 21, subscribers to the Tribune opened their morning paper to a bold headline above the fold on the front page, "Hank Waters remembered as pioneering, persistent journalist." Below the headline, a photograph captures Hank, his wife Vicki, and three of his children looking out through a wide window opening during construction in 2001 when the Tribune expanded its printing plant. Henry J. Waters III — the newspaper’s former editor and publisher — was always looking into the future.

Like the sun, Hank was a constant source of energy and light. Over the course of his career as a journalist extraordinaire, he penned, typed, and published over 18,000 editorials. "Think in Ink" is what he did for over 50 years; and agree with him or not, you wanted to know what Hank was thinking. Even after the Tribune was sold to GateHouse Media Inc. four years ago, he continued to write two editorials a week. One was republished the day following Hank’s passing. Always engaged and forward looking, "Hank’s View" that morning was entitled, "A New World."

Hank Waters was already on his way to becoming a legend in journalism when I first met him 30 years ago. At the time, I was the National Geographic’s Missouri Geography Bee Coordinator and was responsible for organizing the annual state-level competition. To inspire the students, parents and teachers invited to the event at MU, I decided that as the esteemed editor and publisher of the Tribune, he would be the perfect person to instill in the young Bee contestants the importance of knowing how geography influences their lives, community, state, country and the world.

I invited Hank to lunch at Trattoria Strada Nova on Ninth Street. And though we’d never met, we talked for two solid hours. I bought lunch that day and he agreed to be the guest speaker at the Geography Bee that spring. Later, Hank and Vicki Russell became regulars at our annual December open house at Breakfast Creek. Whatever the winter weather, town and country guests arrived for an evening of lively conversation and holiday fare — honey-baked ham, assorted sides and relishes, homemade pumpkin and pecan pies, and an array of holiday libations.

Whether farmer or city banker, everyone hoped for a chance to bend Hank’s ear or dish out an earful.

In 1997, Hank’s Managing Editor Jim Robertson invited me to lunch and I was hired to write a weekly column for the Tribune, one that continues to this day. Officially, Hank was my editor and publisher, but above all he was a treasured friend and pal. Like Kit and me, Hank and Vicki loved exploring new horizons, and it wasn’t long before we were planning travel adventures as a quartet.

The following summer, the four of us flew on a whim to New York. We shared a two-bedroom suite at the Mayflower Hotel on Central Park SW — a great location from which to explore Manhattan. Outings on foot, by subway, taxi, and ferry took us through an amazing urban patchwork of ethnic neighborhoods, grand parks, theater and fashion districts, historic sites, cathedrals religious and financial, and across geographic boundaries.

After dining and wining our first night at Grifone’s — a 5-star restaurant serving upscale Northern Italian classics — Vicki and the two of us agreed not to show Hank the bill. The next night, Hank chose a polar opposite, BYOB, Bangladeshi dining experience, thus correcting our lavish splurge of the prior night. Another night we lucked into front row balcony tickets to Les Misérables and shouted "Bravo" until we were hoarse. There were also café stops for coffee or a glass of wine, people watching in Central Park, bookstore browsing, and a dramatic encounter in the Mayflower Hotel elevator with actress Vanessa Redgrave who’d just finished filming "Mrs. Dalloway."

A shared nautical adventure followed in 2003. Over many a cold Missouri winter’s night, Hank and Vicki had mapped and plotted summer outings along American rivers in their boat "The Missouri Traveler," stopping to explore towns along the way. Eventually, the two co-captains decided to venture across the Florida Straits to Cuba and invited us to join them. I learned on that crossing and during our walks around Old Havana what an incredible and perfectly matched couple Hank and Vicki were. Their sense of fun, easy way with strangers, love of a shared meal, and generosity in inviting friends and family to come along for the ride.

Finally, Hank was the golden heart of a circle of compatriots we call the Algonquin Scribblers. Conceived and convened by Kit, the Scribblers have deep roots in the worlds of newspaper and radio journalism. We’ve gathered every six weeks at Boomerang Creek since 2011 to exchange thoughts on the current state of news media, whine about the state of politics and attempt to predict the future while enjoying a glass of wine, light hors d’oeuvres or sliders should the discussion and whining continue into the dinner hour.

Aug. 20, Venus was bright in the sky as Kit and I set out on a pre-dawn walk. Just after 6 a.m., a second celestial body was momentarily visible overhead. Just as suddenly, it was gone. I will forever believe it was Hank on his final journey over Boomerang Creek, pausing to wink at us one last time as his bright, undaunted spirit soared upward toward a new world.

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.