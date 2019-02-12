A Columbia city councilman who reported himself to the state ethics commission after learning he may have run afoul of state law says his intent was to ease the city’s shortage of affordable housing.

Ian Thomas, who represents the residents of the city's Fourth Ward, in a letter to the Missouri Ethics Commission wrote that while he did not think he violated state law, he may have violated ethical standards for elected officials in discussions with developers of Oakland Crossing.

Thomas wrote he wanted the developers to include some affordable housing in the new subdivision. While they replied they could not, they did offer to contribute to a land trust to provide affordable housing elsewhere. According to the letter, Thomas and the developer reached an agreement that $40,000 would be donated to the trust.

“When I spoke to the developers of Oakland Crossing about this, they indicated that they shared my concern and would be willing, in principle, to include affordable housing in their plans,” Thomas said Tuesday. “However, because this discussion occurred rather late in the process — the plans had already been approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission — they offered instead to make a payment to the Columbia Community Land Trust, which would be used to build affordable housing elsewhere in the city.”

Thomas said he agreed to the proposal and encouraged other council members to do so because of the affordable housing benefits. The lack of affordable housing in the city has become one of the key points in his April re-election campaign.

“Columbia’s shortage of affordable housing is one of the most serious economic challenges facing the city,” Thomas said. “It could be addressed if developers of new subdivisions and apartment buildings included a small number, say, 10 percent, of affordable units in their developments.”

City attorneys reviewed the agreement prior to approval and told Thomas it would be a violation of statute by taking action in exchange for a payment to a third party. Thomas wrote he would not have benefited personally, he canceled the agreement and recused himself from voting on the matter.

“I agreed to support this proposal and to encourage other city council members to support it because of the affordable housing benefit to the city,” Thomas said. “When the city attorney reviewed the proposal, she felt it might be in violation of state law, and so the idea was dropped.”

Mayor Brian Treece did not immediately return a call seeking comment. Nor did his opponent in the April municipal election Chris Kelly.

