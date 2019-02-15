Like many public works departments in the metro area, Tim Gramling's crew spent the last couple days not only fixing potholes caused by several bouts of wintry precipitation, but preparing for the next winter storm system scheduled to hit this morning.

“No. 12 by our count,” Gramling, head of Independence Public Works, said, perhaps only half-joking.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for much of Missouri and Kansas in anticipation of the storm from 7 this morning through midnight, and it held out the possibility of upgrading that to a winter storm warning.

The Weather Service is forecasting 3 to 6 inches of snow today – possibly an inch an hour at times between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. – for much of the Kansas City area as well as St.

It says travel conditions could become hazardous, and residents are advised to keep an eye on conditions and on the forecast. The morning commute could be slippery, and the afternoon commute is expected to be.

The Independence, Blue Springs, Fort Osage and Grain Valley schools decided Thursday evening to cancel school for Friday. Independence had originally scheduled the day as a staff work day, then made it a full school day to try and make up an earlier snow day. Schools are also off Monday for Presidents Day.

Gramling said his public works department has been replenishing salt a bit a time this season, as “We can only store so much, and we’ve used quite a bit this season.”

Thus far, Independence crews have spread about 4,000 tons of salt this winter. They had 2,500 tons on hand to start the season and are down to about 1,000 right now.

Gramling said treating roads ahead of time with salt brine could help some with this storm, but they elected to make sure they had enough salt to throw on roads after this snow storm rolls through.

“Since we’re on the lower side, we’re trying to preserve what we have,” he said.