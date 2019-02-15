The United Way of Northeast Missouri has surpassed its 2019 campaign fundraising goal.

According to a press release from Executive Director Bill Castles, the organization has raised more than $173,000.

“The campaign required a lot of hard work on everyone’s part to help us achieve this wonderful total,” campaign co-chair Janet Gremaud said. “We want to specifically thank our United Way donors, board members who donated not only their time but also their financial support, and our United Way agencies who raised funds for the 2019 campaign.”

Gremaud and Keith Jackson served as co-chairs for the drive. The United Way of Northeast Missouri provides funding for 13 partner agencies: The Adair County YMCA, Adair County 4-H, Boy Scouts, Community Opportunities, Girl Scouts, Hospice, Kirk-Tran, Macon Diversified, NEMO Senior Citizens Services, the Red Cross, RSVP, Salvation Army and Victim Support Services.

Special projects that funds were raised for in the 2019 campaign included funding by students of Truman State University for the United Way to expand its Oasis Reading program to area schools throughout northeast Missouri.