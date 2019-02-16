Friday's snowstorm caused countless slide-offs and numerous wrecks around the Kansas City area and beyond, including two pileups that closed westbound Interstate 70.

One chain-reaction I-70 pileup at the Mile 29 marker just east of Oak Grove involved 47 vehicles, and caused one fatality and several injuries, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

According to family members who posted on social media, the person who died was a grandmother and Girl Scouts leader in Platte City whose husband of 56 years was critically injured in the crash.

The Highway Patrol reported about 6:40 p.m. that I-70 westbound had re-opened.

At 5 p.m., it reported that Troop A based in Lee’s Summit had responded to 300 calls for service, 147 slide-offs, 65 crashes, eight injuries and the one fatality.

Another wreck on westbound I-70 just past Missouri 23 at Concordia, involved several vehicles, including tractor-trailers. Also in the morning, an multi-vehicle injury wreck closed northbound Interstate 49 near Peculiar.

The National Weather Service reported about 3 to 5 inches across the metro area Friday. A smaller system of wintry precipitation is expected to pass through the area Saturday night, with a more significant snowstorm coming Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The Independence Center mall and other attractions such as the National Frontier Trails Museum and Truman Library decided to close early.

Nearly all local school districts decided Thursday evening to cancel school for Friday, and Lee's Summit Schools announced its closing early Friday. Independence Schools had scheduled Friday as a make-up for a previous snow day.