Tobiya Curry says she got a bit off track in high school, but a local program recently awarded a significant federal grant is helping her reshape her future and learn some valuable skills.

“I got kicked out of public schools and I got pregnant young, so I kind of struggled through school,” she said. “When I moved to Columbia I found Job Point and it gave me hope that I could finish school, because I was out of public school for so long.”

Curry, 21, is now just steps away from getting her high school diploma and is also learning building construction through Job Point’s YouthBuild program, which offers young adults ages 16 to 24 an opportunity to advance their education, develop leadership and obtain skills training in the construction field.

“I am happy that Job Point is here because it gives people that don’t finish high school an option to finish and not looked down on for not finishing public schools,” Curry said. “You can be up to 24 (years old) getting a diploma and taking up the training, so I think it’s a great program to have.”

The U.S. Department of Labor apparently sees the value of the program as well. About $85 million in funding was awarded in January to YouthBuild programs, like the one Curry is enrolled in, across the nation. Of those funds, Job Point will receive $1.1 million over a three-year period to enhance its YouthBuild activities in Boone County.

“YouthBuild is an extraordinary program, which allows us to offer a valid and proven solution for our community’s youth who are at-risk,” Job Point President Steven Smith said in a news release. “We are very excited about this newest project expansion which offers not only carpentry training for students, but a second option of highway maintenance and repair."

Brenda Overkamp, director of marketing, research and rehabilitation, echoed those sentiments, saying the additional funding will allow the continuation of the program, active since 2003. Overkamp added that a new highway and heavy construction component will allow willing students the chance to travel throughout Missouri and accept positions on federal highway projects.

“The skills training component has historically been carpentry, where we build brand new homes in our inner-city neighborhoods,” Overkamp said. “The new thing about this particular project is that it allows students to choose carpentry or a highway, heavy construction path. That can be very lucrative.”

Gavril Hatton, 19, plans to enter the highway program in the next few weeks. He, like Curry, struggled with the traditional high school setting but found a path to a career through Job Point.

“It’s just something kind of different,” Hatton said. “I like construction and if I don’t get too much in heavy highway I might come back.”

Program administrators say in addition to the young people receiving skills and educational training, the community will benefit as well. Construction trainees will build new homes in impoverished neighborhoods and improve infrastructure by maintaining and repairing roadways.

Locally, two single-family homes, such as the one Curry and Hatton were working on Friday, are being built utilizing green technologies, then will be sold to income-eligible individuals or families with down payment assistance available through partnership with the city.

For information about programs, services and locations please call 573-474-8560. Employers interested in hiring graduates may post job openings at: www.jobpointmo.com/employers.

ppratt@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1718