The Missouri Rural Enterprise and Innovation Center could soon fall under the umbrella of Kirksville’s city government.



MREIC, which offers information and assistance on starting and expanding businesses, is funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration, City of Kirksville, Truman State University, the University of Missouri Extension and other partners. Because it receives government funding, it must be attached to a fiscal agent, which performs certain financial duties such as receiving and distributing those funds.

Truman State University has been MREIC’s fiscal agency, but is withdrawing from the position. MREIC is asking the city to assume the responsibility and the idea was presented to the Kirksville City Council at its Tuesday study session.



MREIC employees would become city employees, although City Manager Mari Macomber said the only additional costs incurred by the city would be for health care services. Macomber said the relationship would be similar to the one the city currently has with the E-911 Center.



Council members indicated that they would be open to moving forward with the arrangement and will discuss it further at their next regular meeting.



In other business at the meeting, Council members discussed the city’s ordinances regulating the sale of alcohol. Missouri state law bans selling alcohol within 100 feet of a church or a school without special permission from the local government. Assistant City Manager Ashley Young said Kirksville city code further specifies that a church is any “building regularly used as a place of worship.”



Young said the issue has become relevant because two churches have rented space in the downtown district, both of them located near vacant spaces that could in the future contain businesses that want to serve alcohol.

Businesses already in operation when a church moves in are not affected, Young said, but in order to grant a liquor license to a new business the city would need to provide 10 days’ notice to any churches and other businesses within 100 feet.



“At the end of the day, it is the Council’s decision whether to grant the liquor license or not,” Young said.

Council members agreed that they wanted to promote business downtown and would be open to granting liquor licenses to businesses opening near churches.



Council member Rick Steele said since the Council has the ultimate decision-making authority, he saw no reason to amend local ordinance to change the definition of a church.



“I don’t see that there’s any problem,” Steele said.



Young also discussed a new law affecting municipal right of way, land that is owned by a city for the purpose of public travel. Wireless companies have sought to place “small cell towers,” short antennas that provide high-speed 5G internet access, on such land. Some Missouri municipalities have banned the practice, but Missouri House Bill 1991 was passed in 2018 and prohibits municipalities from imposing those moratoriums.



HB 1991 requires all municipalities to either enact an ordinance setting out requirements for small cell towers or to reach an individual agreement with each wireless provider interested in placing the equipment.



Young said Kirksville could adopt a model ordinance created by the Missouri municipal league, which would require small cell towers to meet “reasonable concealment or safety requirements” imposed by the city.

Correction: A previous version of this article should have stated that the city would be required to give 10 days' notice before providing a liquor license to a business within 100 feet of a church.