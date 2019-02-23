A series of community meetings this week will seek public input on upcoming changes to the Kirksville Municipal Code.

Residents can attend the public meetings at the Economic Development Alliance Building from 5-6:30 p.m. each night. The topics in the code covered will be as follows:

Monday: Parks and recreation, cemeteries, streets and sidewalks, waters, sewers, stormwater, taxation and airports.

Tuesday: Animals and fowl, nuisances, offenses and miscellaneous provisions, motor vehicles and traffic, human relations, garbage, refuse and weeds.

Wednesday: Subdivision regulations, zoning, buildings and building regulations, housing, landscaping and administration.

Thursday: Emergency management, fire prevention and protection, police, municipal court, vehicles for hire, licenses, permits and miscellaneous business regulations, alcoholic beverages and gas.

“The public’s feedback on the proposed changes to our Municipal Code will be given to the City Council for their review as part of the recodification process,” the city said in a press release. ”The City encourages its residents to attend and provide feedback on these proposed changes.”

Specifics of the proposed changes to the code were not yet available on Friday, Assistant City Manager Ashley Young said.

For more information, contact City Manager Mari Macomber at (660) 627-1225.