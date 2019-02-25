Lake West Business Expo

The Lake West Business Expo will be held at Lake Christian Academy from 9 a.m.-4 p.m Mar. 2. The 18th annual event will feature booths with businesses representing a variety of interests including docks.

Whobilation 5k

The Tri-County YMCA of the Ozarks will host the Whobilation 5K Mar. 2. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $25. The course will start at the YMCA and go to the Harley Davidson store and back.

Dodgeball Tournament

The YPL Dodgeball Tournament will be held at 9 a.m. at the School of the Osage Middle School Mar. 2. The entry fee is $150 for a team of six players (16 or older, co-ed required).