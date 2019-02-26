The Kirksville R-III School District Board of Education is seeking public input on the process of hiring a new superintendent for the district.

The Board is working with a Missouri School Board Association consultant, Dr. Bob Watkins, on its superintendent search. Watkins will be hosting a series of meetings to seek feedback from district staff and the public on what they would like to see from a new superintendent.

The meetings are scheduled for March 6. Watkins will meet with district administrators at 1:30 p.m., Central Office employees at 2:30 p.m., other faculty and staff at 3:30 p.m. and community members at 5 p.m. at the district’s Central Office.

Employees and members of the public are also invited to complete an online survey on the search process at kirksville.k12.mo.us. The survey will be available through March 8.