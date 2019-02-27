Reports ⅓ more deaths than births in 2018

Child abuse prevention campaigns and new clinical policies were discussed at the Randolph County Health Department’s Monday meeting.

RCHD Administrator Sharon Whisenand spoke on the department’s participation in the Pinwheels for Prevention program, which will take place during RCHD Health Week.

Pinwheels for Prevention is a national program that raises money to prevent child abuse. The board determined $2.50 would be the tentative price for each pinwheel. Whisenand said the money RCHD collects will be donated to Safe Passage, a domestic violence and crisis intervention center for women and children. The department is still waiting for confirmation, but Whisenand said she would like to see all the purchased pinwheels place in the yard in front of the plaza, along the highway.

“Our goal is to sell a whole bunch of pinwheels to show our support for this (issue),” Whisenand said. “...We would like to take those proceeds from the pinwheels to Safe Passage. … Hopefully, on April 5, that whole yard is going to be blue.”

The department’s health week will be the first week of April. The last day of the week is “Go Blue Day” for child abuse prevention and awareness. Whisenand said the health department may also conduct blood sugar screenings and display information in its lobby, but ideas are still being hashed out.

The county health board also reviewed and approved several new clinical policy changes that heavily focused on patient funding.

The county health clinic has experienced issues with some clients’ inability to pay for lab services, Clinical Supervisor Emily Davenport said. There are discounts available to help patients pay for the services, but they can only receive the discounts if the services are paid for the day of, she said.

Lab fees must be paid for at the time of service in order for discounts apply, though circumstances may exist that require fees to be waived, according to the amended policy. Only the clinical supervisor, administrator or deputy administrator can waive a fee.

For patients without health insurance to receive the discounted prices for lab services, they have to bring in a pay stub so the county health department can perform an income assessment, which will determine how much a patient pays, she said.

The board also reviewed the department’s reports for January, which included data from January 2018 to January 2019. During that time, there were nearly a third more deaths in Randolph County than births, according to the reports. In the past year, the department reported 1,878 deaths and 1,282 births. The health department also had 4,967 total practitioner visits over the course of the year with 748 new patient visits.

The health department also investigated 147 communicable disease cases in the past year. The county conducts both passive and active surveillance for infectious diseases. The program is meant to identify, prevent and control the spread of infectious diseases. The county health department works with the Missouri Department of Health, local physicians, hospitals, schools and laboratories to conduct the communicable disease investigations, which gather information to assess potential public health threats.

There was a spike of communicable disease investigations by the department from May to August that can be attributed to tick related illnesses and dog bites, which are more prevalent in the summer. Those who think they could be affected by these issues should seek medical testing, Whisenand said.

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com