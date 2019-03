“Capernaum”

What: Film

Where: Ragtag Cinema, 10 Hitt St.

When: 3:50, 6:30 p.m.

How much: Visit ragtagcinema.org for ticket details

About: Director Nadine Labaki’s film earned acclaim and applause at the Cannes Film Festival for its portrayal of a Lebanese boy who sues and severs ties from his parents. Rated R.