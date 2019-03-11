CFD crews respond to 1414 Walnut Street.

On Sunday, the Chillicothe Fire Department received a received a call from an alarm company reporting a fire alarm at United Methodist Church, at about 4:05 p.m., shortly after their arrival at 1414 Walnut St., crews were able to determine there was no fire.

Chillicothe Fire Department Cpt. Les Hinnen, said “Upon arrival we found a group of people in the basement area. The assistant pastor stated the group had lit a candle and it set of the smoke alarm system. The group had reset the alarm had not notified anyone.”

Firefighters then cleared the scene. Hinnen reported the department responded with Engine 1 and Ladder 2 and seven personnel.