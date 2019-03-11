This Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day, a celebration that originally commemorated the efforts of missionary St. Patrick to drive the “snakes” (actually pagans) out of Ireland but has morphed into a celebration of Irish culture, wearing green and drinking beer — probably exactly what a 5th century saint would have wanted.

Whether you’re Irish-American or not, St. Patrick’s Day is a great excuse to turn a sleepy Sunday into a party. Here are five things you can do in Kirksville to get into the spirit.

1) Irish Road Bowling

Before the St. Patrick’s Day festivities kick off on Sunday, you can try out a sport that’s only common in Ireland. Fort Chariton will host games of Irish road bowling Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Irish Road Bowling is, well, pretty much what it sounds like. It’s an outdoor sport in which players bowl a steel cannonball along a predetermined course of country roads, kind of like a fusion of bowling and golf that’s played on public infrastructure.

The sport is mostly popular in a few counties in Ireland, but it has picked up some popularity in the U.S. in recent years, and the largest Irish road bowling event in the world is now held in West Virginia. Give it a try — you might be the next world champion.

2) St. Patrick’s Day 5000 Meter Run

A more conventional form of athletic competition will take place Saturday: the 35th annual St. Patrick’s Day 5000 Meter Run.

The event will feature a 5 kilometer road race and a 1.4 mile fun run. All proceeds benefit the North Missouri Association for Citizens with Disabilities. The race begins at DuKum Inn at noon.

The top male and female finishers will receive a trophy and the top three finishers in each division will receive medals. The event is sponsored by A.T. Still University and the Kirksville Downtown Improvement Committee, among others. If you’re participating, don’t forget to wear green.

3) St. Patrick’s Day Parade

After the race, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown will kick off at the DuKum Inn at 1 p.m. DuKum manager Rob Champagne said the parade this year is set to feature local Boy Scouts, fire trucks, classic cars and a Truman State University drum line.

The event will also feature a 50-50 raffle to raise funds for NMACD and a dog dress-up contest judged by Pawsitive Animalworks.

“We hope for a big turnout,” Champagne said.

4) Cars and Coffee

The DuKum Inn will also be hosting a “Cars and Coffee” event from 8 a.m. to noon, giving car enthusiasts the chance to get together to discuss and show off their classic cars. Drivers can also participate in the parade afterward.

5) Sample Irish cuisine

Round out your day by sampling some traditional Irish foods at the DuKum Inn, including corned beef and cabbage and green beer. OK, maybe green beer isn’t exactly traditionally Irish — but beer is.