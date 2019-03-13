The University of Missouri’s first Nobel Prize winner will donate the cash portion of his award to create a Missouri Nobel Scholarship Fund, the university stated in a news release.

George Smith, professor emeritus of biological sciences, and his wife, Marjorie Sable, professor emerita in the School of Social Work, will donate $243,000, money that will be matched with a donation of $200,000 from the Missouri Compact Promise and Opportunity Scholarship Program and $100,000 from funds Chancellor Alexander Cartwright set aside in support of student scholarships.

Smith shared the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, awarded in December, with two other researchers. He announced his decision to donate the cash award during an event Tuesday evening where Smith discussed his experiences in Stockholm along with the School of Journalism students and faculty who also attended the ceremonies.

The scholarship fund will support students in the College of Arts and Sciences. It came at the beginning of the Mizzou Giving Day, an annual event encouraging faculty, staff and alumni to donate to the university. Additional donations to the Nobel Scholarship Fund will be matched from the Promise and Opportunity Scholarship fund.