There is still room in the first Night Hike of the year Friday, March 22, at Sodalis Nature Preserve. The Night Hike will celebrate the Vernal Equinox, which indicates the beginning of Spring.

The Night Hike will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the parking lot of Sodalis Nature Preserve.

Gale Rublee, nature educator, will lead the hike, which will be on paved paths, about two miles.

The Night Hike is free but reservations must be made by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov

The Night Hikes in April will be at 7 p.m. April 12 and 26.