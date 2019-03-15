Independence's Puppetry Arts Institute is hosting a variety entertainment fundraiser this evening at the Sermon Community Center, as well as puppet show and ventriloquist class at the Institute's home.

The fundraiser show, the “Cavalcade of Stars,” begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Sermon Center, which is at 201 N. Dodgion St., at the corner of Truman and Noland roads. It features Bob Abdou, a comedian ventriloquist and puppeteer from Columbus, Ohio; mime-clown Beth Byrd-Lonski, who studied with renowned mime performer Marcel Marceau; and marionette master Kraig Kensinger, who serves as artistic director for the Puppetry Arts Institute.

The Institute says the show is a “grown-up show” but not an adult, risque show. Suggested donation is $20.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Abdou will perform his “Mr. Puppet Show” at the Institute, 11205 E. Winner Road. Admission is $6.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Abdou will have a “Become a Ventriloquist” class, for fourth graders up through adults. The $25 fee includes lecture notes and a DVD.

To reserve seats for the Cavalcade of Stars or for Saturday's puppet show and ventriloquist class, call 816-833-9777.

For more on the Puppetry Arts Institute, go to The Examiner’s Facebook page and watch our most recent Facebook Live interview.