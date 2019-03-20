Contractors are digging holes around Kirksville, burying cable lines as part of a three-year Cable ONE project aimed at improving service and offering new features in the future.

According to a Cable ONE spokesperson, the company is “in the process of doing a complete rebuild of our cable plant in Kirksville.”

“Part of this rebuild entails replacing the lines that are currently on poles and burying them underground,” Patricia Niemann said. “This change will allow us to better maintain our system and will help prevent future storm-related outages.”

Additionally, Niemann said, it is a step toward bringing Gigabit internet service to Kirksville.

Cable ONE said contractors are supposed to be placing signage in neighborhoods where they are working, and place tags on doors to let residents know if they will be working on or near their property. Niemann said Cable ONE will be reaching out to the contractor to ensure those steps are taking place during the project.

Cable ONE also plans to email customers and use social media channels to provide information about the project.