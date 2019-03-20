Quota International of Kirksville is celebrating National Quota Cares Month this year with an event centered on promoting fire safety.

The service organization has partnered with the Kirksville Fire Department and Thousand Hills Lakeside Dining to sponsor a fire safety awareness and fundraiser event. The goals will be to educate children on fire safety and to purchase personal items to fill fire baskets for community members who have experienced a house fire.

The fundraiser will take place March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart and from 4-9 p.m. at Thousand Hills Dining Lodge. Community members are invited to participate.