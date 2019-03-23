Righi ranks in top 2 percent at Iowa State University

Bailey Righi of Blue Springs was recently ranked in the top 2 percent of her class at Iowa State University. Righi is enrolled in the College of Engineering.

Local students named to University of Kansas honor roll

More than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall semester.

Students from the area include:

• Jordan Adee, Blue Springs, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Alexa Armendariz, Blue Springs, School of Health Professions

• Phylicia Call, Blue Springs, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Chase Donohoe, Blue Springs, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Harper Palmer, Blue Springs, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Sierra Rainey, Blue Springs, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Ashley Rothmier, Blue Springs, School of Engineering

• Madison Sykes, Blue Springs, School of Business

• Kiley Weir, Blue Springs, School of Pharmacy

• Luke Ross, Grain Valley, School of Engineering

• Selena Andrade, Independence, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Grace Devero, Independence, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Daniel Huddleston, Independence, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Briana James, Independence, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Kiersten Keith, Independence, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Brian Locascio, Independence, School of Music

• Jacob Masuch, Independence, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Tanner Metzdorf, Independence, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Kelli Reinkemeyer, Independence, School of Nursing

• Lee Taylor, Independence, School of Engineering

• Alexandra Vaoifi, Independence, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

• Mia Watkins, Independence, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences