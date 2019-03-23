In late December 1948, after Harry Truman’s re-election as president of the United States the month before, The Kansas City Star published an article by one of Harry and Bess Truman’s long-time friends, headlined “Harry S. Truman: The Missourian.” The article acquainted readers with little-known anecdotes about Truman.

For example, the friend related the story of how young Harry had once put away his piano lessons and joined a baseball game, which he played with gusto. Readers also learned just how important Harry’s military connections were during his early political career. Truman’s friend Major John Miles and a young soldier named John Gibson stopped a ballot theft and therefore helped Truman win election as judge of eastern Jackson County in 1922.

The article’s author was Truman’s boyhood friend, Henry A. Bundschu, an attorney and bankruptcy referee with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Bundschu lived in a Queen Anne home at 601 W. Maple Ave. His father, Anton, founded the first department store in Independence. Henry’s brothers, Charles and Albert, managed the store, which was on the east side of the Square.

Despite his friendship with Truman, Bundschu, an ardent Republican, supported Henry Rummell in his race against Truman, a Democrat, in the 1924 election for county judge. In an oral history interview transcript available on the Harry S. Truman Library’s website at https://www.trumanlibrary.org/oralhist/gentry_s.htm, Examiner columnist Sue Gentry recalled that Bundschu and others “got together and filed Rummell" and that Bundschu paid the $5 registration fee. Rummell defeated Truman because of a split in the Democratic Party; it was Truman’s only electoral defeat during his political career.

However, Truman and Bundschu never let their political differences affect their friendship. When Truman became president in April 1945, Henry Bundschu became one of his biggest local boosters. In “Harry Truman’s Independence: The Center of the World,” historian Jon Taylor noted the pride that Bundschu felt for Independence upon learning that Truman’s home at 219 N. Delaware St. would become the site of the summer White House. In a letter he wrote to Truman on April 21, 1945, Bundschu said of Independence, “You could search the world over and not find a better place – and I don’t mean maybe.”

When Henry told Harry about an “extraordinary” Chicago Tribune editorial in August 1945 that complimented Truman, Truman remained skeptical. He insisted to Bundschu that “there was no credit intended.” Three years later, the Chicago Tribune, whose owner disliked Truman (the enmity was mutual) published the famously erroneous “Dewey Defeats Truman” headline on the day of the 1948 election.

Bundschu and Truman shared a love for Independence’s trails history. Just a few weeks after the 1948 election, Harry wrote to Henry about the Santa Fe Trail, which Truman had surveyed when he was in Jackson County government. Truman thought the surveyor, Leo Keiller, could show Bundschu exactly where it ran through the county.

In an article dated July 3, 1957, The Independence Examiner noted that Bundschu, dubbed Independence’s “goodwill ambassador,” helped writers who came to Independence for stories. His home became a “mecca” for journalists, whom he hosted at receptions and dinner parties.

However, Henry did not put Truman on a pedestal, In “Truman,” David McCullough related the story of how Bundschu told one reporter “to watch out for the president’s temper.”

Bundschu’s views carried weight with President Truman. When Henry wrote to Truman asking him for a “word of encouragement” for a bill to make Wyandotte Indian Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas, a national monument, Truman asked the secretary of the interior to give the bill “a boost.” In May 1959, Truman wrote a letter supporting the preservation of the cemetery, which was finally listed as Huron Indian Cemetery on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971 (see https://www.wyandotte-nation.org/culture/history/general-history/huron-cemetery/).

Henry Bundschu died in 1978 at the age of 91. As for his 1948 article, “Harry S. Truman: The Missourian,” The Kansas City Times reported in its obituary of Bundschu that it was “one of the most popular stories ever [re-printed] by this newspaper and requests for copies still come in,” 30 years later.

Sam Rushay is the supervisory archivist of the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum in Independence.