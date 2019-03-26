The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a workshop in Kirksville April 8-9 on the basics of reloading metallic ammunition cartridges.

Participants will learn the basic equipment, materials and techniques needed to reload ammunition and customize loads. All equipment and materials will be provided. Participants must be at least 14 years old, and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the local MDC office. For more information or to register, contact (660) 785-2420.