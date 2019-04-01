Immigrants who arrive in the United States on a diversity visa, randomly selected from among their county’s applicants, often come to the country the promise of a job and without being assigned a place to live, as refugees often are. With all of the U.S. to choose from, many recent immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo have chosen to make their home in Kirksville, Missouri.

Truman State University education students had a chance to hear the perspectives of students who are travelled a particularly long distance to Kirksville in an event Thursday at Violette Hall.

The event began with a screening of the documentary “I Learn America,” which focuses on the experiences of immigrant students at the International High School in New York City. The school exclusively serves students who are still learning English and have been in the U.S. for less than four years, bringing together students from countries all over the world. Afterwards, Congolese students at the local high school spoke about their own experiences.

Amy Brazier, the English language learning coordinator for Kirksville R-III Schools, said her student population at the high school is unique: all are recent immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo who came to the United States on the diversity visa lottery. The program awards visas by random selection in countries with low levels of immigration to the U.S.

“Even in little Kirksville, we have immigrant students now,” Brazier said. “They’re a very special group, and everyone needs to be prepared to support so that they can all have the kinds of opportunities that the kids from this film wanted to have.”

Eight Kirksville High School students who are English language learners spoke about their immigration experiences, from leaving the DRC to adjusting to life as a student at KHS. They told their immigration stories in English and answered questions from the audience with help from Brazier, who translated to their native French.

In many ways, the Congolese students echoed the sentiments of the students profiled in the film who hailed from countries like Guatemala, Myanmar and Poland — they spoke about the difficulty of succeeding in school and making friends while speaking limited English, and about adjusting to America while missing the home they have left behind.

Divine Kamukanda has been in the U.S. the longest of Brazier’s students, arriving in 2016. She was born in Kinshasa, the DRC’s capitol city.

“In Africa, it’s easy to finish high school and university but it’s difficult to find jobs,” Kamukanda said. “In high school, I never liked the idea of learning English because I never thought one day we would come to the United States.”

When Kamukanda’s mother won the diversity visa lottery, she said she had mixed emotions and was nervous about her lack of English language skills.

“Some English speakers, native American speakers, they were sometimes laughing at us when we tried to speak,” Kamukanda said. “When somebody does that, it doesn’t give you the want of learning English.”

Kamukanda said she was afraid of presenting in class and would often answer questions asked by teachers with a simple “yes” to avoid misspeaking. After almost three years in Kirksville, she said she is not always confident in her English skills but has improved substantially.

“I try my best on everything at school. When I don’t get something, I ask for help,” she said.

Kamukanda is graduating from KHS this year and going on to college.

Ketsia Lubaki is also from Kinshasa, which has a population of approximately 11 million people. For comparison, New York City has approximately 8.6 million. She arrived in the U.S. in October of 2018.

“My city in Africa is big and is very different than Kirksville,” Lubaki said. “When my parents told me we were going to the United States, I was happy and at the same time sad. I felt bad to leave everything I had known since I was a kid. When I was coming to Kirksville, I found the city too different from Kinchasa. The food is different and the climate is different.”

Lubaki said she struggles in school but does not plan to give up.

“With the aid of God and with my family, my teachers and my friends, I plan to reach my goal and to have more confidence,” she said.

Grace Baluengidi said it was always a dream of hers to come to the United States, but the culture shock was more than she expected.

“When I arrived at the high school, I was happy because I was tired of staying at home, but I was scared because I understood almost nothing,” Baluengidi said. “I was sad and too shy because in the room I was the only person who was like me about the language. I was just a spectator.”

Baluengidi said her language skills have improved and she is determined to continue her education after high school. She quoted former President Barack Obama: “No matter your origin or your status you can succeed in the U.S.A. if you are willing to try.”

Many of the students said the were grateful to be in the U.S. because they hoped to access greater opportunities than they would have in their home country. Even if they came from relatively privileged backgrounds in the DRC, that was no guarantee of stability. The country has dealt with political instability and a series of civil wars, leaving the economy in a steady decline since the 1960s.

“I’m from a middle-class family,” Yves Muzingu said. “I was a student who was thinking more about more about my future, and I knew in my country my future would be difficult.”

Muzingu’s grandparents planned to pay to send him to France after he graduated from high school, where his sister already lived. Then he and his mother won the diversity visa lottery.

“I was so excited because it’s like a dream for all African students to come to the U.S.,” Muzingu said.

Pricille Lukalu came from a middle-class family as well, with a father who was a lawyer and a mother who was a secretary.

“One day, my father said, ‘We are moving to the United States because in DRC we don’t have enough money to do what we want to do and our economy is so bad,’” Lukalu said. “I was happy to hear this news.”

Lukalu said arriving in the U.S. was like being “in a different world.”

“It was difficult for me because many teachers don’t let us use phones in class, and Google Translate was my best friend because it helped me to understand what people say to me,” Lukalu said.

This was a common theme for the students, who said they wished more teachers would allow them to use technology in class and trust that they were using phones to translate rather than text or go on Facebook.

Lukalu said she has improved her English skills and is glad to have made friends who also speak French. She said her dream is to create an organization that helps orphans and victims of sexual abuse.

Chaida Obiele said she had always hoped she would come to the United States one day, despite her love for her native country.

“Life is beautiful in Congo, but it’s difficult to find a job,” Obiele said. “We don’t have a lot of jobs in Congo, or factories.”

Hopes of going on to higher education and successful careers were a common theme for the students.

“I want to make my parents proud because of all that they have done,” Onaida Katoudi said. “I want to always make them proud and to be a responsible person and not to depend on others in the future.”

Not all of the changes from home are positive, however. Apart from missing family members and friends they left behind in the DRC, they find American cuisine less than impressive.

“The first time I tried it I was like, ‘Why do I have to eat this?’” Kamukanda said.