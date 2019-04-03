The FBI is asking for assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Port Barre, Louisiana who may be traveling through other states, including Missouri.

Domeanna Spell went missing March 28 and may be traveling with 47-year-old Cory “Shane” Disotell. Spell is white and approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 105 pounds and has light brown hair and blue/hazel eyes. Distoll is white and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 155 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

The two are believed to be travelling in a four-door silver 2003 Honda Civic and may have changed their appearances to conceal their identities, according to an FBI press release.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information, no matter how significant it may or may not seem. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 1-800-225-5324.