Events this month at the Blue Springs North branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library, 850 N.W. Hunter Drive, 816-461-2050.

Hours:

• Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is required for most events. Go to www.mymcpl.org/events.

Storytime for Families: 6:30 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 12 and 26. Share the early literacy experience with the whole family. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Designed for families of all ages. Registration is required.

Kids Create: 4:30 p.m. Thursdays. Spark your imagination and express yourself through art and craft activities. Ages 6 and up. Registration is required.

Play and Learn Time: 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Enjoy a special preschool playtime designed to stimulate young minds and strengthen early literacy skills. Stimulating and fun activities as well as the opportunity to meet other preschoolers and their parents. The open playtime allows you to come and go as your schedule permits. Ages 3 and up. Easy Pillowcases: 7 p.m. April 25. Create a pillowcase to match your decor, the season, your mood – or to give it as a gift. These easy-to-sew custom pillowcases come together in an hour. A limited number of sewing machines will be available, so feel free to bring your own. A supply list is available at the branch. Registration is required.

The Frosty Morn Trio Performs Traditional Acoustic Music: 2 p.m. April 7. Join the Frosty Morn Trio as they combine their close vocal harmonies with traditional acoustic instruments in a collection of traditional music including songs adapted from Appalachian and Celtic fiddle tunes. Registration is required.

Read to a Pet: 10:30 a.m. April 27. Sit down and read to some very good listeners – Pet Partners registered therapy pets. These special animals will be available for 10-minute sessions to help children improve their reading skills and build self-confidence. Space is limited. Check with your local branch for more information. Ages 3 and up. Registration is required.

STEAM-Powered Program: 4:30 p.m. April 16. Get geared up for a variety of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics-centered activities. These programs are designed with 8- through 14-year-olds in mind. Ages 8 and up. Registration is required.

Otaku Club: 6:30 p.m. April 23. A celebration of all things anime, from Japanese culture and manga to cosplay and anime screenings. Registration is required.

We Are All Improv Artists! 6:30 p.m. April 9. Share some laughs and dissolve your creative barriers as you create characters and scenes while learning the three basic rules for improv. Registration is required.