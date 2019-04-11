At about 3 p.m., on April 10, the Chillicothe Fire Department received a report of trash fire at 310 Edgerton. Upon arrival, small pile of yard debris and garbage was burning unattended near multiple structures.

According to a press release from Lt. Rob Williams, the resident started the fire after cleaning up the fence row and left. The resident was contacted and advised the fire was extinguished and educated on the multiple issues such as current burn ban due to high winds, burning trash, unattended fire and the dangers in having no way to extinguish nearby or control the fire.

There wa a burn ban in place for all of Livingston County on April 10 due to high winds.