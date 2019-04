Grace Community Bible Church is inviting the community to “waffles and worship,” a family-friendly Easter event to be held April 21 at the church.

A breakfast bar will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by children’s activities including an Easter egg hunt, mosaic art project and family photo booth and a worship service at 10:45 a.m.

For more information, call (660) 341-0775 or visit kirksvilleGCBC.com.