Jenna Fischer could only describe her college self as a 100 percent theatre nerd.

The accomplished actress known best for her role as lovable receptionist Pam on “The Office” and 1995 graduate of Truman recently returned to Kirksville for the Holman Family Distinguished Speaker Series. So it was fitting that her media availability prior to her lecture was held in the same room she featured in productions of “Godspell,” “Cabaret” and a stage adaptation of “Schoolhouse Rock” — the Little Theater in Baldwin Hall., a building she spent so much time in as a student.

She credited the liberal arts nature of Truman for her success. Since Truman had no acting program designed around film and television, which is all she wanted, Fischer and her friends took a do-it-yourself attitude to their productions.

“Me and my fellow actors, we made our own little TV shows and we filmed them and we edited them, and that is exactly what you do when you want to be an actor in Hollywood,” she said. “You go out and you make your own projects. You don’t wait for someone to give you a job and I never had any expectation that someone was going to give that to me. I had already started doing that in school and, again, I think if I went to a school that just focused on acting technique, I would have left without that skill, too. So the thing that Truman didn’t have, ended up giving me exactly what I needed.”

Fischer and company made a satire of the Kirksville Police Department called “KPD Blues,” which only lasted for two episodes. And all the stage productions she was involved in were student run.

By the time she graduated in 1995, she felt like she had a whole language she could speak about production. She knew how to light a set and make props and costumes all on her own. After also working at KTVO as a student, she knew how to control and operate a camera.

After visiting schools in Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, along with UCLA and USC during high school, the St. Louis native picked Truman.

“It was because when I walked on the campus, I just knew. I just knew, it was love at first sight,” said Fischer, who last visited Kirksville about five years after she graduated. “And I feel that exact same way coming back. It’s the same just, positive feeling from people. I don’t even know if you can put your finger on what it is, but I’m just re-experiencing that again. And my husband came back with me and he said, as we were sort of driving here, he was like, ‘Wow, how did you get out to this place? Why did you go to this school? How in the world did you make this choice?’ And then when we got here, very shortly after we got here, he said, ‘Oh, I get it.’”

Though Kirksville feels the same to her, she noticed plenty of changes after the last time she was here. Fischer was saddened after learning that Pancake City was no longer open 24 hours, and was surprised to see new buildings out beyond Walmart, which was built during her tenure at Truman and had marked the end of town. She remembers just walking around Walmart was a weekend activity.

Even the places that were a second home to her, like the Little Theater and Baldwin Auditorium, have had the behind-the-stage areas renovated in the past few years, making what was once familiar a bit foreign.

“Little things have changed about Kirksville, but the general vibe is still the same,” Fischer said. “And it was the vibe that made me want to come here to school anyways, so I was so happy to discover that was still alive and well.”

Part of Fischer’s return to Kirksville included eating barbecue at the Wooden Nickel, a place she rarely ate at before as a broke college kid, but had attended for many poetry jams. She then ventured over to Hy-Vee to snag a bag of Hy-Vee-brand cheese puffs, which didn’t taste as good as she recalled.

But another major part of her pilgrimage back was creating a scholarship fund in the name of Ron Rybkowski, who was one of Fischer’s favorite professors. Rybkowski is retiring this spring after 31 years of teaching.

“I love the idea of being able to give more financial assistance to more students who might want to study theatre here and take those same steps that I did,” she said. “For them to be able to do that in his name and, hopefully, with that they’ll be blessed with the same bit of magic that I was able to be blessed with having him as my actual teacher.”

Returning to a college campus also proves to be an interesting experience for Fischer. Since “The Office” wrapped up in 2013, it is arguably more popular now in the age of Netflix than it was during its original eight-year run.

With the 57 million Netflix subscribers in the U.S. and 130 million around the world, the show has a wider audience to pull from. And of the thousands of movies and shows waiting to be watched, “The Office” is the most-watched product on the service, making up 7.19 percent of Netflix views.

And that is what is still so cool about the show to Fischer. “The Office” is still a hilarious work-place comedy to some kid binge watching the show in Centennial or Missouri Hall, who was in elementary school during the show’s run on NBC, as it was with his or her parents a decade ago.

“The thing that’s most special to me about ‘The Office’ and fans of ‘The Office’ is that we have a multi-generational fanbase,” she said. “So people’s parents who were watching it when it was on, they have kids that are watching it today and they watch it together. When I was a kid, that show was ‘Cheers’ with Ted Danson and Shelley Long. That show inspired me to want to be a television actress and one of the special things about it was, when I was 13 or 14 and barely wanted to be in the same room as my parents, I did want to be in the same room with them to watch ‘Cheers.’ So when I see a 12 year old or a 13 year old come up to me with their parent and they’re both bonded over that piece of entertainment, that’s so significant to me.”

After she was cast as Pam in 2005, Fischer did an interview with the Truman Index and said: “Honestly it would be great to get to play Pam for a long, long time. … I don’t have real big aspirations to be a movie star. I would love to be on a long-running hit TV show. You end up playing a defining role.”

What she wanted to get out of the role proved to be the biggest descriptor of her time as Pam. With many hours on set with Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson and all the other terrific actors and actresses who played the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, it’s easy for Fischer to pick out her favorite bits from the show.

“Any scene in the conference room because that’s when we were all together, and it would get real hot in there,” Fischer said. “We’d be in there for hours and hours and hours. It takes five days to shoot one episode of a television show, so to shoot some of those long conference room scenes, we might be in there for two days at a time; all sitting there, very warm.”