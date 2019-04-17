Independence Police are trying to identify a person who has burglarized and vandalized a historic site in the city over the past couple months.

The latest of three incidents at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate on Pacific Avenue happened during the pre-dawn hours April 6. Police and city staff say the pictured individual broke through one of the windows of the carriage house, the small building directly off the parking lot at the estate where tours begin, and stole about $30 from inside the building.

Eric Urfer, the city's director of parks, recreation and tourism, said nothing else inside the carriage house was damaged and the window has been replaced.

“We're fortunate enough that over the past few years we've been adding video surveillance at some historic sites,” Urfer said.

Earlier, on March 15, a person broke a window and stole some items from inside a building on the property, police said. On the evening of Feb. 20, some spray-painted graffiti at the site. Police say they believe all three incidents are connected – quite possibly the same person.

Anyone with information about the case should call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477, IPD tips at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.