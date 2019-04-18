City asked to make setbacks 1,000 feet

Proposed zoning ordinance changes intended to accommodate the medical marijuana industry were given first reading by the Hannibal City Council on Tuesday night.

Council members were asked to extend the ordinance's 400-foot setback distance from public and private schools by Dana Ruhl, a former administrator with the Hannibal #60 School District.

"In the spirit of the Safe Schools Act, I would like to recommend a modification of the setback up to 1,000 feet. The (state's) plans do allow that as the maximum setback for dispensaries," he said.

While acknowledging that medical marijuana will be considered a legal drug, Ruhl said that under the Safe Schools Act, anyone apprehended selling illegal drugs within 1,000 feet of a school faced stiffer penalties than someone arrested on a comparable charge further from a school.

"Realizing it is not going to be handled as an illegal drug, and it is going to be very strictly controlled, I would like to think that the city, if it was recommended in this fashion, would let our young people and other citizens of Hannibal know that it is still something that some of us are concerned about," Ruhl said.

Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson said that all of Hannibal's schools are located in areas zoned residential and that no medical marijuana facilities can be established there.

Edie Price of the Hannibal Department of Public Works and Streets said there are some commercial areas, where certain types of medical marijuana facilities could be located, that are within 400 feet of a school.

Councilman James Godert asked about the possibility of having different setbacks for schools and daycares, than for churches, which are also included in the setback requirements.

"We do have a lot of churches in town, so having to be 1,000 feet from a church would be a problem for most of these dispensaries. We don't have nearly as many schools," he said.

"If you include schools, daycares and churches in the 1,000 feet you are eliminating a good portion of the town," Dobson said.

Hannibal residents shouldn’t be overly concerned with medical marijuana facilities, Dobson said, citing the strict guidelines under which they will operate.

City Attorney James Lemon said the council is being challenged to find a middle ground in regards to setbacks. "You don't want to do it in such a restrictive fashion that it prevents you from having this potential business," he said.

On Lemon's recommendation, the ordinance measured the setback distance from property line to property line, rather than from the front doors of the buildings.

"I get very concerned that we're going to have something that is unenforceable or so subject to interpretation that it almost certainly will lead to a (legal) fight," he said. "I would rather you all took language that is clearly defined. A property line is clearly defined."

Lemon cited another benefit of using property lines to determine setback distances.

"I think you are going to accomplish the goals that you want to accomplish so that you can keep it at 400 (feet) and not restrict it so severely that you can't have a facility," he said.

The ordinance will come up for a second reading at the Tuesday, May 7, council meeting at Hannibal City Hall.







