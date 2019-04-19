The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free introductory birding workshop April 26-27 in Kirksville.

A classroom session April 26 will include instruction in how to use binoculars, basic bird identification by field markings and the calls of common birds in the area. The classroom session will take place at Kirksville’s Northeast Regional Office.

On April 27, participants will take a trip to Big Creek Conservation Area and hike through a grassland area and forest to practice birding skills. Skilled volunteers will assist in locating and identifying birds in the wild.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars if they have them and to dress appropriately for the weather. Space is limited for the event and participants must register by April 25; register online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com.