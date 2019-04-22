In addition to a carnival held at the Camdenton Middle School, a parade, craft fair, contests and other entertainment will be the highlight of the event.

Dogwood Festival

The 69th annual Dogwood Festival will be held in Camdenton Apr. 25-27. In addition to a carnival held at the Camdenton Middle School, a parade, craft fair, contests and other entertainment will be the highlight of the event.

Spaghetti Dinner

A melodrama and spaghetti supper will be held at the Camden County Museum at 5 p.m Apr. 26-27. The buffet opens at 5:30 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. performance of “Deadwood Dick.”

Sailing Solo

Sailing Solo, a community outreach program through Christ the King Lutheran Church for single men and women in the community who have gone from 'we' to 'me', is dining out at Regalia Resort & Spa April 28.