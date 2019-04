Kirksville High School students participated in the MSHSAA District 19 Solo and Ensemble Festival at KHS March 22 and 23.

Students from 25 schools performed instrumental and vocal solos and ensembles and were rated exemplary, outstanding, satisfactory, developing and ineffective. Students with exemplary ratings will perform Saturday at the State Festival at the University of Missouri.

Kirksville High School had 17 solos and ensembles receive exemplary ratings during the district competition.