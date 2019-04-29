Spring Turkey Season — May 1-5

Spring turkey hunting season continues throughout the first week of May.

One Act Plays — May 1-3

Students in Truman State University’s play director class will present short one-act plays at the James G. Severns Theatre beginning beginning at 8 p.m. Plays shown May 1 will include “In The Tank,” “Brocreation” and “Heat Lightning.” Plays shown May 2 will include “Sleep,” “Regina Flector Wins the Science Fair” and “Captive Audience.” Plays shown May 3 will include “Becky’s Christmas Wish,” “The Ballad of 423 & 424” and “Family 2.0.”

First Friday Reception — May 3 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Meet Gallery 104’s featured artists and other art lovers in a reception at that gallery on the first Friday of the month.

Intro to Meditation — May 3 from 6-7 p.m.

Learn the basics about the practice and benefits of meditation and try it out in this class at the Adair County Library.

Farmers Market — May 4, 11, 18 and 25

Local farmers, producers and craftsmen will sell fresh produce and more from 7 a.m. to noon at the Kirksville Kiwanis Club Farmers Market.

TriFAHL 2019 — May 4 at 7:30 a.m.

This beginner-friendly short-distance triathlon will begin and end at the Truman State University Natatorium. There will be a 150-yard pool swim followed by a nine-mile bike ride and a two-mile run. Packet pick-up will be May 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Warehouse 660 or May 4 from 7-7:30 a.m. on site.

Quilting Workshop — May 4 at 8 a.m.

The Kirksville Arts Association will hold a workshop for confident beginner level quilters on the “Neon Dream” pattern, which creates stars amidst an Irish Chain block variation. Participants must register for the workshop by April 25.

Missouri Child Identification Program — May 4 at 10 a.m.

Learn about MoCHIP, a comprehensive child identification program designed to give families the tools to assist law enforcement if a child becomes missing or abducted. The program uses an Amber Alert-compatible computer disc to save a child’s critical information that can be used in a crisis. The free event will take place at the Kirksville Masonic Temple.

Planetarium Public Shows — May 4 from 2-4 p.m.

The Del and Norma Robison Planetarium at Truman State University will host two different public shows, “Seven Wonders” and “Ice Worlds.”

Wildflower Hike — May 4 at 2 p.m.

Join a naturalist for a guided tour to Thousand Hills State Park focused on the park’s plethora of wildflower species. The hike will begin at Red Bud Trail and will be on rugged terrain, but at a leisurely pace.

Round Barn Blues — May 4 at 3 p.m.

Blues artists will perform at concert at the historic Round Barn, with proceeds going to the building’s upkeep. Artists will include Watermelon Slim, Dirty Red and the Soulshakers, Biscuit Head and Talk Farenheit.

Observatory Open House — May 7 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

See the stars at Truman State University’s observatory at the university farm. It can be colder than you expect, so wear warm clothes. In case of inclement weather, the alternative date is the following day at the same time.

KHS Spring Choir Concert — May 7 at 7 p.m.

Kirksville High School choir students will perform a concert at William Matthew Middle School.

Google Livestream — May 8 at 11 a.m.

The Kirksville Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Google to host a livestream on the fundamentals of advertising with Google Ads, including popular campaign types and how to connect with local customers online. The event will take place at the Economic Development Alliance.

KHS Band Concert — May 8 at 6 p.m.

The Kirksville High School band will perform an outdoor concert in the KHS courtyard.

Grace and Growth — May 11 from 11 a.m. to noon

Life coach Addie Yoder will share tips about life coaching and how find the time and motivation to accomplish your life goals at the Adair County Library.

Mother’s Day Craft — May 11 from 2-3 p.m.

Decorate pots and plant flowers to give as Mother’s Day gifts in a crafting event at the Adair County Library. Space is limited; call or stop by the library to register for the event.

Truman Graduation — May 11

The commencement ceremony for Truman State University undergraduate and graduate students will begin at 2 p.m. at Stokes Stadium.

KHS Jazz Band Concert — May 13

The Kirksville High School Jazz Band will perform an outdoor concert in the KHS courtyard.

CAPNEMO Community Fair — May 15 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Community Action Partnership of Northeast Missouri is hosting a community fair on Missouri Street featuring a blood drive, community informational booths and vendors and free food, as well as information about CAPNEMO programming.

Toast to Art — May 16 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy art and drinks at Gallery 104’s monthly wine and painting party.

ATSU MOSDOH Commencement — May 17

The graduation ceremony for students at A.T. Still University’s Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health will begin at 10 a.m. in Baldwin Hall at Truman State University.

ATSU KCOM Commencement — May 18

The graduation ceremony for students at A.T. Still University’s Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine will begin at 10 a.m. in Baldwin Hall at Truman State University.

Kirksville High School Graduation — May 19 at 2 p.m.

The graduation ceremony for Kirksville High School seniors will take place at Truman State University’s Pershing Arena.

Mostly Ghost Towns Car Cruise — May 19 from 2-5 p.m.

This tour by car of historic Adair County sites will begin at the Novinger Community Center and visit the sites of the Riverside Inn, Cain-Collet Cemetary, Adair County’s first settlement, the Port of Call, the Half-Way Inn and the legendary Gangster House.

HOF Quilt Show — May 31 from 3-7 p.m.

The Hands of Friendship quilt guild will host its annual quilt show at William Matthew Middle School, showcasing quilts and demonstrations.