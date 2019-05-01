With one month left before the transfer of Kirksville municipal court cases to the Adair County Circuit Court, court employees remain concerned about how the increased workload will affect their efficiency and budget.

The change was a significant topic of discussion at a meeting Monday between the Kirksville City Council, the Adair County Commission and other county officials. The circuit court will officially take on municipal court cases beginning June 1.

Adair County Circuit Clerk Linda Decker said she was concerned about the increased workload of handling municipal court cases along with those already processed by the circuit court.

The Office of State Courts Administrator assesses a court’s need for staff by comparing the amount of time available with the current number of employees to the caseload.

According to 2019 data from OSCA, Adair County’s clerical demand exceeds its number of authorized full-time employee equivalents by 8.66 percent. The court would need the equivalent of 0.5950 of a full-time employee to keep up with current demand. Only the City of St. Louis and Macon and Morgan counties have a higher discrepancy between demand and available employee hours.

“At this point, Adair County is No. 4 for need in the state,” Decker said. “It shows that I’m one clerk short of what I need right now, before I take over municipal court duties. So I’m anticipating that after June 1, I’m going to be two clerks short. The state of Missouri’s not doing additional funding for municipal court. I know there have been some cities that have negotiated some pay for even a part-time employee to try and assist with the efficiency.”

Decker said because municipal cases will not count toward assessments of how long it takes to resolve a case in the circuit court, they will likely be handled when the judge and clerk’s office have time for them.

“I don’t like to run an office that’s not efficient, but I’m also not allowed any overtime for any employees,” Decker said.

Funding for the salaries of Decker and her employees comes from the state of Missouri.

“The state of Missouri’s courts system is really the issue; it is not properly funding your operations at all,” Kirksville Mayor Zac Burden said.

Decker said the Missouri Circuit Clerks’ Association often lobbies for increased funding, but the typical response from the state is that no more money is available.

The court will receive $3 for every municipal case it handles; the remaining funds received from court fees will go to the state. A new $1 court fee will provide funding for training on handling municipal cases for Decker and Associate Circuit Court Judge Kristie Swaim.

Kirksville City Manager Mari Macomber said the city plans to provide $650 in funding for office supplies to the court, based on what has been spent in previous years.

Kirksville Police Department Chief Jim Hughes said KPD will continue to provide officers to serve as bailiffs for municipal court cases and to transport defendants held at the Adair County Jail to and from court proceedings.

Another issue discussed during the meeting was the maintenance of the parking lot at the Adair County Courthouse.

Presiding Commissioner Mark Shahan said the condition of the parking lot and the sidewalks at the Adair County Courthouse is deteriorating and they are frequently used for public events, such as Kirksville Arts Association Summer on the Square concerts.

Shahan suggested that funding from the downtown tax increment financing district could be used to make repairs to the pavement. Shahan said the Commission is making an effort to improve the appearance of the courthouse by having landscaping work done and seeking a grant to renovate the exterior of the courthouse.

“We’re just trying to make that center of the square, the courthouse and the yard, look a lot better than it does,” Shahan said.

Commissioner Bill King said the county has paid into the TIF, a fund for community development projects in the downtown district, though it is not required to.

Macomber said the project could be considered by the TIF Commission, although it has already committed funds for the year to several other objectives.

“It would be one of those that we’d just put on the list and see,” Macomber said.

King said the Commission is not interested in giving the city full responsibility for maintaining the parking lot, but hopes to reach a mutual agreement about how it should be paid for.

Decker said it would also be helpful to county employees to know when city events will be taking place in the downtown square so they can park elsewhere if necessary.

“Many times, we might even be in a jury trial and the next thing we knew, they were blocking off the parking lot and things were going up and we knew nothing about it,” Decker said.

Burden said the city and county could enhance their communication on those matters, for example by sharing a Google Calendar of such events.

King said the city and county should consider formalizing a written agreement on the use of the parking lot and sidewalk space, including issues like snow removal.

“We can always sit down and say, ‘let’s come up with some actual rules on it, let’s come up with some better communication,’” Burden said. “As long as it’s for the benefit of the people who are utilizing these spaces and living in our communities, that’s my motivation for wanting to do things.”