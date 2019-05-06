The Monroe City Board of Aldermen “likely” violated the state’s Sunshine Law numerous times during the first half of 2018, according to a report issued by a Missouri assistant attorney general last week.

The office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has reached an agreement with the city to provide Sunshine Law training to avoid litigation over the violations. A letter to the city, dated April 24 and forwarded to media May 2, outlined potential violations of the Sunshine Law by the city.

The investigation was launched by a pair of citizen complaints from former Alderman Ralph Lemongelli and frequent city government critic Jerry Potterfield.

Their complaints were based on reporting and an editorial by the Salt River Journal. The newspaper reviewed minutes from executive sessions — provided by a source — that showed routine city business was being discussed in executive sessions. (Disclaimer: The Salt River Journal was contacted during the initial phase of the investigation and asked to confirm its reporting, though the newspaper did not provide the source for the minutes or the actual minutes. The Salt River Journal and Columbia Daily Tribune are both owned by GateHouse Media.)

Alleged Sunshine Law violations surfaced in May and June 2018 as the city was meeting with the PeopleServe company to issue a $3.2 million no bid contract to outsource the city’s water department. The water department issue occurred as three new aldermen took office in April 2018.

The city conducted most of its PeopleServe discussions in executive sessions.

The Attorney General’s Office requested all records and minutes of city meetings from January to July 2018. After reviewing the minutes, investigators cited issues discussed in executive session that fell outside the Sunshine Law. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, was the state's attorney general when the information was requested.

“We conclude that the city likely violated the Sunshine Law on a number of occasions in 2018,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Jason Lewis, who led the investigation, in a letter to Monroe City mayor John Long. “The purpose of this letter is to provide a summary of our review and to put the city on notice that further violations of the Sunshine Law may result in the Attorney General's Office instituting litigation against the city for its lack of governmental transparency.”

During its review of executive session minutes from three different meetings in 2018, the Salt River Journal discovered several items that the law requires to be discussed in open session, including whether to authorize advertising to fill an open position, discuss the former city attorney’s residency and the PeopleServe contract.

The Attorney General's Office was critical of the secrecy associated with PeopleServe.

“Our review found that the board likely failed to follow the Sunshine Law's notice requirements to discuss this topic in closed-session meetings. The board's meeting minutes indicate that the board discussed outsourcing the management of the water plant during closed-session meetings on May 24, June 6, and June 8, 2018,” the office said. “Ultimately, the board voted to authorize the mayor to enter into a contract with PeopleService during the June 8, 2018 closed-session meeting, though the board later rescinded this vote and held a new vote in open session at a later date.”

Long said that they city has learned and will follow the Sunshine Law in future meetings.

“Much of this happened before the new council took office,” Long said, though he does not fully agree with the assessment of the PeopleServe contract.

Long said that he intends to require all city department leaders and aldermen to attend Sunshine Law training, which will be conducted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Alderman Connie Painter, who has been an outspoken advocate of more openness from the city, said Sunday night that she is pleased with the finding of the attorney general’s office

“I have to admit that I had little knowledge of the Sunshine Law until after I was elected,” Painter said. “When I became aware of the Sunshine Law requirements, I realized that things were not going as they should. Yes, we have made mistakes as a board and I feel bad about it but now we can move forward. Thus, would not have been possible without the support of interested citizens.”