Kirksville High School seniors Otto McFarland and Joseph Doman stood out at the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s Speech, Debate and Theatre Championships in more ways than one.

After winning a district championship in Duet Acting, the pair took their performance of “Minimalistic Men” to the state competition in Springfield, Mo. They performed in the opening round along with 26 other acts, and advanced to the final round as one of the top eight.

It was then, while watching their fellow finalists, when they realized they were unique.

“Every single other act except ours was serious, mostly based on really heavy topics,” Doman said.

“Minimalistic Men,” written by Spencer Davis, is definitely not that. The act centers on characters who discover what they are - characters in a show - and come to the conclusion that when the show ends, they will cease to exist. They break the “fourth wall” and interact with the audience, doing everything to extend the show as long as possible, including engaging in a lengthy slow-motion fight.

So, serious it is not.

“We go up and are like, ‘You want to hear some jokes?’” Doman said.

Turns out, the judges did. McFarland and Doman took second place in the state. One of the three judges scored them as the top act in the room, while the others scored them third and fourth.

“We definitely stuck out, be that for good or bad, and that put us at a higher ranking,” Doman said.

McFarland and Doman have been friends since their days at William Matthew Middle School, a relationship that they believed helped lift their performance to be one of the best in the state.

“We have been messing around and joking around for years,” Doman said. “When we came together to perform this comedic piece, it was just us. We were acting as other people in a different scenario, but it was still genuinely Otto and me just doing what we’ve been doing for years.”

Their second place ranking is the best a Kirksville act has ever done in the Duet Acting category.

KHS drama instructor Denise Clark noted that unlike most of the schools performing at state, Kirksville doesn’t enter other drama competitions throughout the year. The first time they stand before judges is at districts, and the last time is at state.

That means they enter those all-or-nothing competitions without having performed under pressure, and without having input from other judges along the way.

“For them to get that far without previous judges’ comments, etc., also spoke well for them,” Clark said.

McFarland and Doman said they’d been told before state to expect a tough room. Because the audience would largely be their competition, it was unlikely they’d get much response.

They ended up finding the opposite.

“Every other act there was so supportive of everyone, and that was just really nice. It was a good community and we all just wanted to see each other do well. We wanted to get a high place, but we were all just like, ‘Good luck,’” McFarland said.

The duo spent the weeks between districts and state giving their performance some final touches, re-working the beginning of their fight scene and adding a few more interactions with the audience.

They also welcomed whatever feedback and pointers they could get, and were thankful for their peers and instructors like Craig Higgins, Heather Darrah and Clark.

“The help from Mrs. Clark is enormous and it is such a great thing that we are able to work with her,” McFarland said.

The friends will now go their separate ways. McFarland is heading to college to study music education, while Doman will do a two-year church mission in Mexico before heading to Brigham Young University.

But they’ll cherish this experience for years to come.

“Sometimes people ask me what my favorite memory of this whole thing was and I can’t choose just one,” Doman said. “Looking back, I can remember all of the times we were working on it and just cracking jokes the entire time. It was just really enjoyable to work with Otto on this.”

“Likewise,” McFarland said.