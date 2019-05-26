William Chrisman High School

131st annual commencement

Saturday at Community of Christ Auditorium

Class size: 290 graduates

Top 1 percent: Adriana Perez, Catherine Schaefer, Tyler Zeller.

Class speaker: Tyler Zeller: He discussed how the high school years are about overcoming various obstacles and challenges – whether on the athletic fields or even this past winter, he said jokingly. “When we basically stopped going to school on Wednesday.”

“Our character has been built over these years,” Zeller said. “Take these experiences where you've learned and apply them to make your life better.”