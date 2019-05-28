27-year-old William A. Gordon-Price, of Overland Park, Kan., is first fatality of the year on Lake of the Ozarks.

The Memorial Day holiday was marred by tragedy as it came to a close with the drowning of a swimmer near the Grand Glaize Bridge.

The drowning is the first fatality of the year on Lake of the Ozarks.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old William A. Gordon-Price, of Overland Park, Kan. Gordon-Price was swimming at the 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm on Lake of the Ozarks. Witnesses reported he went under and did not resurface. The incident was reported just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

The Missouri Highway patrol Water Patrol Division, Osage Beach Police and Fire Protection District, Mid-County Fire and Lake Ozark Fire responded to the scene.

























